Thunder's Enes Kanter: Will not return to Thursday's game with wrist injury
Kanter will not return to Thursday's game against the Mavericks after sustaining a wrist injury, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
The big man injured his wrist during the first half slamming it against a chair in frustration. It's unclear at this time how serious the injury is moving forward. Kanter will finish the game with four points (1-3 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one block across nine minutes of action.
