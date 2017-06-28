Thunder's Jerami Grant: Has team option picked up
Grant had his $1.5 million team option for the 2017-18 season picked up by the Thunder on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Grant was unexpectedly traded to the Thunder from the 76ers at the start of the 2016-17 campaign. He ended up taking part in 78 games with Oklahoma City, finishing with season averages of 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 block across 19.1 minutes. While he wasn't a huge contributor, he was still solid off the bench, so the Thunder felt comfortable bringing him back on such a cheap contract. Grant should factor into the rotation again during the upcoming season, but with the depth that still exists in the Thunder's frontcourt, he'll likely again be stuck in just a smaller role, which limits his overall fantasy impact.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Makes most of his chance Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Sees 11 minutes off bench Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Efficient from floor in home win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Produces season-high 15 points off bench•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Puts up eight points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Returning to bench Monday vs. Jazz•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...