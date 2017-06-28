Thunder's Jerami Grant: Has team option picked up

Grant had his $1.5 million team option for the 2017-18 season picked up by the Thunder on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Grant was unexpectedly traded to the Thunder from the 76ers at the start of the 2016-17 campaign. He ended up taking part in 78 games with Oklahoma City, finishing with season averages of 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 block across 19.1 minutes. While he wasn't a huge contributor, he was still solid off the bench, so the Thunder felt comfortable bringing him back on such a cheap contract. Grant should factor into the rotation again during the upcoming season, but with the depth that still exists in the Thunder's frontcourt, he'll likely again be stuck in just a smaller role, which limits his overall fantasy impact.