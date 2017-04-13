Thunder's Jerami Grant: Makes most of his chance Wednesday
Grant finished with 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal over 17 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 111-105 loss against the Nuggets.
It was Grant's first double-digit point performance since Feb. 15, so that tells you a little bit about how involved he has been on offense lately. He doesn't warrant much in the way of fantasy consideration heading into postseason leagues.
