Grant totaled nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, an assist and three blocks over 34 minutes in Monday's 120-98 loss to the Clippers.

Grant drew the start with Steven Adams (concussion) sitting out, and was able to offer solid production across the stat sheet while seeing a team-high minutes allotment. The third-year forward offers some serviceable production from time to time in his typical bench role, but has been largely inefficient lately despite seeing an average of 23.3 minutes in nine January contests. Grant's averages stand at just 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 1.6 blocks during that span, with single-digit scoring outings in all but one of those contests.