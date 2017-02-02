Grant finished with a season-best 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while also contributing an assist and steal over 20 minutes in Wednesday's 128-100 loss against the Bulls.

Grant has been a solid fixture in the rotation, but he entered play with nine straight single-digit scoring totals before Wednesday's performance. His fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper seasonal leagues and rotisserie formats for help in the rebounds category.

