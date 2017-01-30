Grant recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in a 107-91 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Grant has settled back into a bench role following Steven Adams' return from a concussion four games ago and hasn't topped 10 points in any of those contests. While his athleticism and speed will allow him to maintain a consistent spot in coach Billy Donovan's rotation, Grant doesn't see enough usage on offensive or flirt with double-digit boards often enough to make a notable impact for fantasy owners.