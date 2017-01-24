Grant will return to his usual bench role Monday against the Jazz, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

With Steven Adams (concussion) back into the starting lineup, it will push Grant back to his usual spot on the bench. Over the past two games in Adams' absence, Grant averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks across 31.5 minutes per game.

