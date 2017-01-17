Grant will get the start during Monday's matchup against the Clippers.

Coach Billy Donovan apparently feels like Enes Kanter should continue to come off the bench in Steven Adams' absence, and Grant will get the start as a result. Grant is averaging 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game across 21.2 minutes per game on the season.

