Lauvergne (illness) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Lauvergne was unable to take part in shootaround, but after resting throughout the day, he'll now be available off the bench Wednesday. That said, Lauvergne is averaging just 14.2 minutes per game this season and continues to sit behind guys like Steven Adams, Enes Kanter, Domantas Sabonis and Jermi Grant on the frontcourt depth chart, so unless an injury occurs, Lauvergne will likely remain off the fantasy radar in most formats.