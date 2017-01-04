Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Available to play Wednesday
Lauvergne (illness) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Lauvergne was unable to take part in shootaround, but after resting throughout the day, he'll now be available off the bench Wednesday. That said, Lauvergne is averaging just 14.2 minutes per game this season and continues to sit behind guys like Steven Adams, Enes Kanter, Domantas Sabonis and Jermi Grant on the frontcourt depth chart, so unless an injury occurs, Lauvergne will likely remain off the fantasy radar in most formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Misses shootaround, expected to play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Reaches doubles figures for first time in December•
-
Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Grabs eight boards Sunday•
-
Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Scores 15 points off bench in loss•
-
Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Contributes eight points, four boards in exhibition win•
-
Nuggets' Joffrey Lauvergne: Traded to Oklahoma City•