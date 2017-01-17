Lauvergne registered 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a steal over 30 minutes in Monday's 120-98 loss to the Clippers.

Lauvergne saw his longest stint of playing time this season with Steven Adams (concussion) sidelined, and provided strong returns overall. His scoring total was his highest since Nov. 25, while the nine rebounds represented his best figure in that category since Dec. 4. Despite the encouraging production, it's important to keep in mind that the third-year big man had seen no more than 18 minutes in any of the prior 13 games, and received two DNP-CDs over that span as well. However, as long as Adams remains on the shelf, Lauvergne serves as a viable DFS punt play if nothing else.