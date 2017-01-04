Lauvergne missed shootaround with an illness but still expects to be available Wednesday against the Hornets, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

The illness appears to be only minor, so expect Lauvergne to be in uniform Wednesday, but the Thunder will still wait until closer to game-time to make an official decision. The third-year center has played double-digit minutes in seven consecutive games, though he remains a fantasy non-factor in most formats.