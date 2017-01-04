Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Misses shootaround, expected to play Thursday
Lauvergne missed shootaround with an illness but still expects to be available Wednesday against the Hornets, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
The illness appears to be only minor, so expect Lauvergne to be in uniform Wednesday, but the Thunder will still wait until closer to game-time to make an official decision. The third-year center has played double-digit minutes in seven consecutive games, though he remains a fantasy non-factor in most formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Reaches doubles figures for first time in December•
-
Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Grabs eight boards Sunday•
-
Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Scores 15 points off bench in loss•
-
Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Contributes eight points, four boards in exhibition win•
-
Nuggets' Joffrey Lauvergne: Traded to Oklahoma City•
-
Nuggets' Joffrey Lauvergne: Expected to sit Wednesday•