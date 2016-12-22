Thunder's Joffrey Lauvergne: Reaches doubles figures for first time in December
Lauvergne scored 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and had six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 win against the Pelicans.
Lauvergne's role off the Oklahoma City bench increased Wednesday across 25 minutes of action, and he tied season highs with three assists and two steals. He had been averaging just 12 minutes per game so far in December coming into this game, but an efficient all-around game earned him more minutes off the bench.
