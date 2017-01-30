Lauvergne contributed 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes during Sunday's 107-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

In the team's first game without Enes Kanter (hand), Lauvergne earned at least 20 minutes for the seventh time this season. Steven Adams will likely be relied upon more than before and Jerami Grant and Domantas Sabonis could steal some small-ball center minutes from time to time. However, the door of opportunity is officially open, and Lauvergne's ability to stretch the floor and score may provide the Thunder with some relief over the next couple months while Kanter sits. Lauvergne is averaging 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds during the six contests in which he has played 20 minutes or more, and he could be a hot pickup on the waiver wire if he keeps making the most of his playing time.