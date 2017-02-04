Lauvergne produced 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during a 114-102 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.

Lauvergne's 16 points were a season high and he also tied a season high with three three-pointers while coming up just two rebounds short of his first double-double of the season. It was just the seventh time this season that he has reached double figures in scoring. Lauvergne is one of several Thunder big men who will likely continue to see an increased workload with Enes Kanter (forearm) expected to be out for at least a month.