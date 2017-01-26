Thunder's Josh Huestis: Assigned to D-League
Huestis was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Huestis' return to the NBA was short-lived, as he is yet to appear in a game for the Thunder this season. He may continue to go back and forth between the two leagues for the remainder of the season, but the only in-game minutes he is likely to see this year are with the Blue.
