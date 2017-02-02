Huestis was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Huestis played in his first game of the season for the Thunder on Wednesday, recording seven points, four rebounds, one assist and a block across seven minutes. There's an opening in the frontcourt rotation with Enes Kanter (forearm) going down for the next month or two and Wednesday's efficient performance was a definitely a step in the right direction for Huestis to get a closer look moving forward. That said, he's still not seeing extended time, so another stint in the D-League should help his development.