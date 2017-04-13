Huestis was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Huestis heads back to the D-League, as the Blue have their Western Conference Finals opener against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday. In 32 games for the Blue, Huestis has averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks across 32.1 minutes. However, the 25-year-old wing has been unable to carve out a role out with the big club and with the Thunder likely to shrink its rotation during the playoffs, Huestis is not expected to see the floor.