Huestis was recalled from the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

The Thunder have an opening for minutes in the frontcourt with Enes Kanter (forearm) expected to miss around six-to-eight weeks, but it's likely coach Billy Donovan will fill the void with his existing rotation options (Steven Adams, Domantas Sabonis, Jerami Grant and Joffrey Lauvergne) rather than Huestis. In fact, if Donovan does add another player to the rotation, veteran Nick Collison would be more likely to join the fray than Huestis, who has made all of five regular-season appearances in his three seasons with the Thunder.