Huestis was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

In his most recent game with the Blue on Saturday, Huestis finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes. He'll head back to the big club for Sunday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, but there's no guarantee he gets on the court in a close game and following the contest, there's a good chance Huestis is sent back down for another D-League stint.