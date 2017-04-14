Huestis was recalled from the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Huestis has been shuttled between the NBA and D-League throughout this season, but considering he only featured in two of the Thunder's 82 regular season outings, it's extremely unlikely he plays a role in Sunday's playoff opener versus the Rockets.

