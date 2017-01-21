Thunder's Josh Huestis: Recalled from D-League on Saturday
Huestis was recalled from the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Huestis' call up to the NBA level may be short-lived as he'll likely be sent back to the D-League in order to further develop. If he remains with the Thunder for Monday's game against the Jazz, there's a chance he won't see the floor while the team is currently healthy at small forward.
