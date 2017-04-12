Singler started at small forward and scored a season-high 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds across 28 minutes in a 100-98 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Singler picked up his first start of the season with Andre Roberson (rest) and Doug McDermott (knee) out, but did little to show that he'll be worthy of regular run in coach Billy Donovan's rotation when the playoffs arrive. The 4-of-12 shooting night dropped Singler to a woeful 40.3 percent mark from the field for the campaign, which actually marks an improvement over his last two seasons, when he shot under 40 percent on both occasions.