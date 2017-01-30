Thunder's Kyle Singler: Logs 16 minutes in Sunday's loss
Singler played 16 minutes in a 107-91 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, finishing with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds.
Singler has made appearances in both of the Thunder's last two games, but he's done little in either contest to prove that he's deserving of a regular rotation role. He's gone 0-of-3 from three-point range over the two games and is shooting just 23.1 percent from distance on the season.
