Singler played 16 minutes in a 107-91 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, finishing with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds.

Singler has made appearances in both of the Thunder's last two games, but he's done little in either contest to prove that he's deserving of a regular rotation role. He's gone 0-of-3 from three-point range over the two games and is shooting just 23.1 percent from distance on the season.