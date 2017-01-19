Singler finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 121-100 loss against the Warriors.

Singler's minutes were his highest since Nov. 3, also a blowout loss at Golden State. He has a nice stroke from the perimeter, but the only time he sees extended run is during mop-up duty. Only fantasy owners in the very deepest of rotisserie formats need to pay him any mind.