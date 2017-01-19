Singler finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 121-100 loss against the Warriors.

Singler's minutes were his highest since Nov. 3, also a blowout loss at Golden State. He has a nice stroke from the perimeter, but the only time he sees extended run is during mop-up duty. Only fantasy owners in the very deepest of rotisserie formats need to pay him any mind.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola