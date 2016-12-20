Singler played 12 minutes in a 110-108 loss Monday to the Hawks, producing two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one block.

With Victor Oladipo (wrist) missing four straight games, Singler has resurfaced in the Thunder's rotation, logging playing time in each of those contests. While he's connected on 4-of-6 attempts from the field during that span, Singler is still seeing too little minutes to make much of an impact in the box score. He's not quite worth tracking yet, even in most deeper leagues.