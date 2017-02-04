Collison played 11 minutes in Friday's 114-102 win over the Grizzlies, recording two points (2-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist.

Collison saw some surprising run in a game that wasn't decided until the fourth quarter, with the 11 minutes marking his second most of the season. The Thunder have a void in the rotation for a 10th man with Enes Kanter (forearm) likely out for a month or longer, and Collison could end up settling into that role after Kyle Singler flopped when given the first crack at those duties.

