Thunder's Nick Collison: Still outside of rotation
Collison (coach's decision) didn't play in Monday's 109-94 win over the Bulls.
Collison has only made one appearance in the Thunder's past 11 games and doesn't look on track to reenter coach Billy Donovan's rotation in the near future. The 36-year-old's main role will come as a mentor for the team's younger players in what could be the final season of his NBA career.
More News
-
Thunder's Nick Collison: Plays for first time since Nov. 16•
-
Thunder's Nick Collison: Not being included in rotation•
-
Thunder's Nick Collison: Plays only one minute in Game 5 win•
-
Thunder's Nick Collison: Available to play Monday•
-
Thunder's Nick Collison: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Nick Collison: Plays 30 minutes in Tuesday's start•