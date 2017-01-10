Collison (coach's decision) didn't play in Monday's 109-94 win over the Bulls.

Collison has only made one appearance in the Thunder's past 11 games and doesn't look on track to reenter coach Billy Donovan's rotation in the near future. The 36-year-old's main role will come as a mentor for the team's younger players in what could be the final season of his NBA career.

