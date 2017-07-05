Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Agrees to three-year contract with Thunder
Patterson has agreed to sign a three-year, $16.4 million contract with the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Patterson's deal reportedly has a player option in the third year of the contract. He'll be joining a Thunder squad that just lost Taj Gibson to the Timberwolves, so there should be an opening in the starting five at power forward. Patterson is coming off a 2016-17 campaign with the Raptors where he averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 three-pointers across 24.6 minutes, but with a potential starter's workload available in Oklahoma City, he could see a slight increase in production moving forward.
