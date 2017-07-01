Thunder's Paul George: Traded to Thunder
George was traded to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonantas, Sam Amick of USA Today Sports reports.
George has been the hottest name in the league since he informed the Pacers he did not intend to re-sign with them following the 2017-18 season. The Thunder were not really being talked about as a possible landing spot for the star forward, which makes this move all the more surprising. The Thunder traded Serge Ibaka for Oladipo and a lottery-pick that ended up being Sabonis prior to free agency last season, as they did not intend to offer him the max. They have now flipped those two assets for presumably just one year of George, as he reportedly will favor his hometown Lakers heading into 2018 free agency. The rental risk makes sense, as Russell Westbrook is in his prime and coming off a career season where he was not provided much help on the team around him. George and Westbrook should mesh well on the court in theory, as George is not a ball-dominant player. It remains to be seen how the team will fill the roster around those two star players, but George should be primed for a big season in Oklahoma City.
