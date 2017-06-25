Thomas signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Thunder, international reporter David Pick reports.

Thomas is coming off a standout career at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, but will still have a longs ways ahead of to make the Thunder's roster. He'll play for Oklahoma City during summer league and will then have a chance to battle for a final spot once training camp rolls around. The 6-foot-8 big man is an impressive scorer, evidenced by his 22.5 points per game during his senior season, although he'll need to extend his range in order to adapt to today's NBA.