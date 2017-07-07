Thunder's Raymond Felton: Agrees to one-year contract with OKC

Felton and the Thunder have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

The terms of the deal have not been released, but Felton will likely sign on for close to the veteran's minimum. The 33-year-old nearly fell out of the league after a tumultuous couple of seasons in New York and Dallas, but he's bounced back over the last two years and was a key bench player for the Clippers last season, averaging 6.7 points and 2.4 assists in 21.3 minutes per game. Felton will likely hold a similar role for the Thunder, who are currently in need of depth at point guard behind Russell Westbrook.

