Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in Tuesday's win

Westbrook scord 29 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding 17 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 106-94 win over the Heat.

He nearly had his 15th triple-double of the season by halftime, but Westbrook had to settle for putting it in the books in the third quarter as the Thunder cruised to an easy road win. After a couple of nights in mid-December when he "only" averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 boards and 5.5 dimes, he's roared back with three triple-doubles and three double-doubles in his last six games, averaging 36.5 points, 12.2 assists and 11.2 rebounds over that stretch.