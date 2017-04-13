Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Doesn't do much in Wednesday's finale

Westbrook finished with just five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and a blocked shot over 18 minutes in Wednesday's 111-105 loss against the Nuggets.

Westbrook rested in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, and played very sparingly in this one. The only people who were sad down the stretch were Westbrook's fantasy owners. He'll obviously be back to full strength for Game 1 against the Rockets.