Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ejected with zero assists Thursday

Westbrook was ejected from Thursday's game against the Grizzlies after picking up two quick technical fouls early in the third quarter. He finished with 21 points, five rebounds and zero assists in 23 minutes.

He had six turnovers versus zero assists, so it was a pretty poor night for the star point guard and his DFS owners. Westbrook was arguing about a shot clock resetting on an apparent airball and had been riding the referees pretty hard for most of the night. His next game will come Saturday when the Thunder host the Clippers.