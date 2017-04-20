Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Falls in monstrous Game 2 performance

Westbrook recorded 51 points (17-43 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 15-18 FT), 13 assists, 10 rebounds, four steals and one block across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 Game 2 loss to the Rockets.

Westbrook was inefficient in Game 1, but a little better in Game 2 as he shot roughly 40 percent on the night. He had a bit more help from his teammates Wednesday night yet the Thunder still find themselves down 2-0 in the series. Westbrook will have to find his shot from downtown (23 percent from three in the series) and limit the turnovers if the Thunder have any hope coming back down two games to James Harden's Rockets.