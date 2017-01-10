Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Finishes one rebound shy of triple-double
Westbrook posted 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during a 109-94 victory against the Bulls on Monday.
Westbrook fell just one rebound shy of his 18th triple-double of the season. It was the fourth instance this season in which he has been just one rebound or assist shy of a triple-double. Westbrook cooled off from three-point land after he had gone a sizzling 15-of-27 from beyond the arc in the previous two contests, and Monday's beatdown of Chicago marked the first time in 2017 that he has failed to score at least 30 points.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Notches 17th triple-double of season•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Puts up 49 points and eight threes•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 33 on inefficient shooting•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 30 despite struggling from the field Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in first half vs. Clippers•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ejected with zero assists Thursday•