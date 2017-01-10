Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Finishes one rebound shy of triple-double

Westbrook posted 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during a 109-94 victory against the Bulls on Monday.

Westbrook fell just one rebound shy of his 18th triple-double of the season. It was the fourth instance this season in which he has been just one rebound or assist shy of a triple-double. Westbrook cooled off from three-point land after he had gone a sizzling 15-of-27 from beyond the arc in the previous two contests, and Monday's beatdown of Chicago marked the first time in 2017 that he has failed to score at least 30 points.