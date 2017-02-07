Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double Monday
Westbrook tallied 27 points (10-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 93-90 loss to the Pacers.
The 18 rebounds marks a season-high for the floor general, who flirted with another triple-double Monday. He failed to get to the line during the game, which is unusual for the aggressive Westbrook. He'll aim to add another triple-double on the season in a big game Thursday against the Cavs.
