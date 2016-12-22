Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Goes for second straight 40-point game

Westbrook amassed 42 points (12-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes during a 121-110 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday.

Westbrook tallied his second straight game with at least 40 points and his fourth 40-point game so far this season. He continues to lead the NBA in scoring at 30.9 points per game. Westbrook's next target will be Boston on Friday.

