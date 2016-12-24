Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Hits 40-point mark again, notches triple-double

Westbrook submitted 45 points (13-25 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 35 minutes in a 117-112 win over the Celtics on Friday.

The five three-pointers matched a season high for Westbrook, whose rare efficiency from downtown enabled him to reach the 40-point mark for the third game in a row. Getting triple-doubles are old hat for Westbrook at this point, but the most surprising aspect of his performance lately is that he's been able to curb his turnovers, despite having almost every possession run through him. He's recorded no more than five turnovers in six consecutive contests.