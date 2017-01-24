Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Hits game-winning jumper Monday

Westbrook tallied 38 points (11-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 13-17 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and a block over 36 minutes in Monday's 97-95 victory over the Jazz.

Fresh off an All-Star snub, Westbrook unsurprisingly turned in another stellar effort, and for good measure, jammed the dagger into the hearts of the Jazz to send the Thunder home victors. His pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining snapped a 95-95 tie and in the process, Utah's six-game winning streak. Westbrook scored 11 of OKC's final 13 points overall, notched his 22nd triple-double of the season, and the 59th of his career, with the latter tying him with Larry Bird for fifth all-time. It also marked the fifth time in the last six games that Westbrook accomplished the feat, and he's now averaging 30.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.5 blocks over 11 January contests.