Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Incredible in season-ending defeat

Westbrook scored 47 points (15-34 FG, 5-18 3Pt, 12-17 FT) and added 11 rebounds and nine assists in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 105-99 loss to the Rockets in Game 5.

Westbrook closed his record-setting season with another box score that would look like a typo next to anyone else's name. It's hard to imagine Westbrook will be able to recreate his unprecedented 2016-17 production next season. The Thunder will have an entire offseason to build around him - most of the current team was structured around the combination of Westbrook and Durant. Offseason personnel moves may help the Thunder, but they will probably lead to Westbrook carrying a smaller load.