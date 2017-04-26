Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Incredible in season-ending defeat
Westbrook scored 47 points (15-34 FG, 5-18 3Pt, 12-17 FT) and added 11 rebounds and nine assists in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 105-99 loss to the Rockets in Game 5.
Westbrook closed his record-setting season with another box score that would look like a typo next to anyone else's name. It's hard to imagine Westbrook will be able to recreate his unprecedented 2016-17 production next season. The Thunder will have an entire offseason to build around him - most of the current team was structured around the combination of Westbrook and Durant. Offseason personnel moves may help the Thunder, but they will probably lead to Westbrook carrying a smaller load.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Yet another triple-double in Game 4 loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in Game 3 win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Falls in monstrous Game 2 performance•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in Game 1 loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Doesn't do much in Wednesday's finale•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will play Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...