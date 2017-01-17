Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Lackluster shooting night in Monday loss

Westbrook compiled 24 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes in Monday's 120-98 loss to the Clippers.

Like the Thunder as a whole, Westbrook didn't play up to his usual standards, despite his final stat line being a serviceable one for many other players. Following a stellar 52.4 percent-shooting night on Sunday against the Kings, Westbrook had trouble finding the net Monday, with his performance from the field representing his third game in the last four with a sub-40 percent success rate. The perennial All-Star also saw his streak of five games with at least a double-double come to an end. Despite the downturn in production, Westbrook is still sporting averages of 30.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.2 blocks over nine January games.