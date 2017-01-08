Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Notches 17th triple-double of season

Westbrook totaled 32 points (10-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 17 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 35 minutes during a 121-106 win against Denver on Saturday.

Westbrook went for his 17th triple-double of the season and tied his season high with 17 rebounds in the process. He has been a poor three-point shooter so far this season but he knocked in seven three-pointers after he had made a career-high eight in Thursday's game against the Rockets. Westbrook has scored at least 30 points in four straight games and his next game comes Monday against Chicago.

