Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Obtains triple-double vs. Pelicans

Westbrook recorded 27 points (7-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, one block and eight turnovers across 36 minutes during a 114-105 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Westbrook obtained his 60th career triple-double, which moved him past Larry Bird on the all-time list. But he continued to struggle with his shot, which is possibly a sign that he is tiring a little from the extremely heavy workload he is carrying in Oklahoma City. Westbrook is shooting a horrible 38.5 percent from the field so far in January, a drop from his season average of 41.9 percent. The triple-doubles keep coming, however, as he's now reached a triple-double in three straight games.