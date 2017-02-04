Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Picks up another triple-double Friday

Westbrook recorded 38 points (8-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 17-17 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals across 38 minutes during a 114-102 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.

Westbrook scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and got back to his triple-double ways after missing out on the feat in the previous two games. The 17 free throws were the most Westbrook has made in a game this season without a miss. Along with his awesome offensive numbers on a nightly basis, Westbrook is also helping out on the defensive end, as he has grabbed at least one steal in each contest since Dec. 27.