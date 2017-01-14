Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts 19th triple-double of season
Westbrook finished with 21 points (7-23 FT, 1-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals over 36 minutes in Friday's 96-86 loss against the Timberwolves.
Westbrook posted his 19th triple-double of the season, but it was a rather ugly performance. He misfired on 16 field goal attempts, including nine triples, and he turned the ball over 10 times, too. Still, fantasy owners aren't complaining too vehemently about a triple-double, regardless of the percentages from the field.
