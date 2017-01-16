Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts 20th triple-double of season

Westbrook went for 36 points (11-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals in 36 minutes during the Thunder's 122-118 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Westbrook recorded his 20th triple-double of 2016-17 as well as the fourth in the last five games. Moreover, Westbrook is averaging an impressive 2.3 steals per contest over the last 10 matchups.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola