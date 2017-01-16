Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts 20th triple-double of season
Westbrook went for 36 points (11-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals in 36 minutes during the Thunder's 122-118 win over the Kings on Sunday.
Westbrook recorded his 20th triple-double of 2016-17 as well as the fourth in the last five games. Moreover, Westbrook is averaging an impressive 2.3 steals per contest over the last 10 matchups.
