Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Pours in 47 points in loss to Warriors

Westbrook exploded for 47 points (14-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes Saturday during a 130-114 loss to the Warriors.

Westbrook started off tentative, telegraphing passes in the first quarter which contributed to his 11 turnovers. When he began attacking the rim with his signature ferocity is when things started to pick up. Westbrook scored 42 of his 47 points after his slow first quarter, and hit all of his three-pointers in the second half. He was far more efficient hunting for his own shot than looking for open teammates, but by the time he realized that Golden State had amassed an insurmountable lead.