Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Puts up 31 points, 15 assists in Sunday's win
Westbrook went for 31 points (11-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 assists, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during the Thunder's 112-100 win against the Timberwolves on Sunday.
It was the fourth time this season that Westbrook posted at least 30 points and 15 dimes. In addition to averaging a triple double over the course of the year, he has also done so in each individual month thus far in 2016-17.
