Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Puts up 49 points and eight threes

Westbrook posted 49 points (16-34 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to Houston.

Westbrook has been in a mini shooting slump prior to Thursday's breakthrough. Over his last four games, Westbrook was averaging 25.2 points per game, but was doing so on just 34.8 percent shooting. He was much more efficient against Houston, however, and the secret was the three-point shot. Westbrook's shot was true the whole night, and he hit a huge three late in the game to bring OKC within one. Although Houston came away with the win, Westbrook's eight threes mark a season high.